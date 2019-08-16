  • search
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    ICAI Result 2019 CA inter IPCC result date confirmed

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 16: The ICAI Result 2019 CA inter IPCC result will be declared soon. The result once declared will be available on the official website.

    It is now confirmed that the result would be declared on August 24. The official notification says that the results would be released on August 23 evening or on August 24 morning.

    The ICAI Result 2019 CA inter IPCC result will be declared soon. The result once declared will be available on the official website.

    It must be noted that the results for both ICAI CA IPCC old course and new course would be released on the same date. The result once declared will be available on https://icaiexam.icai.org/browser_error.php.

    How to check ICAI Result 2019:

    Read more about:

    icai results

    Story first published: Friday, August 16, 2019, 13:28 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 16, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue