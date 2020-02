ICAI CA foundation result declared

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 04: The ICAI CA foundation result has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

It was stated that the CA results 2019 will either be released on February 3 or February 4. The results are available on ICAI.org.

How to check ICAI CA foundation result:

Go to ICAI.org

Click on the result link

Enter required details

Submit

View results

Download

Take a printout