IBPS SO interview call letter released, how to download

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 14: The IBPS SO interview call letter has been released. The same is available on the official website.

The IBPS released the interview call letter for those candidates who qualified the recruitment exam of the specialist officers. The interview admit card link will be available until February 29 2020.

The interview call letter has been released for those candidates who have been declared qualified in the IBPS SO main exam. The admit card is available on ibps.in.

How to download IBPS SO interview call letter:

Go to ibps.in

Click on the download interview call letter link

Enter required details

Submit

View call letter

Download

Take a printout