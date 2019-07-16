  • search
    IBPS RRB Admit Card 2019 released for pre-exam

    New Delhi, July 16: The IBPS RRB Admit Card 2019 for pre-exam has been released. The same is also available on the official website.

    The call later for the SC, ST, minorities, ex-servicemen and persons with benchmark disability candidates has been released. A notification says that the admit card for both officers and office assistant preliminary exam will be released in the coming days. However the admit card would be tentatively be released this month itself and the exam would be held in August. The admit card is available on ibps.in.

    ibps rrb admit card

    Story first published: Tuesday, July 16, 2019, 7:55 [IST]
