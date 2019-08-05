IBPS PO recruitment exam 2019 dates and syllabus details

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 05: The IBPS PO recruitment exam 2019 dates have been released. The same is also available on the official website.

The exam is being held for the recruitment of 4,336 probationary officers. The registration process would begin on August 7 2019. The exam would commence in October and go on till November 2019.

The provisional allotment would be completed by April 2020. The permissible age limit to apply is 20 to 30 years.

IBPS PO recruitment exam 2019 exam dates: https://www.ibps.in/wp-content/uploads/CRP_PO_MT_IX.pdf#page=1

IBPS PO recruitment exam 2019 exam syllabus: www.ibps.in/wp-content/uploads/CRP_PO_MT_IX.pdf#page=5