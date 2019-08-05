  • search
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    IBPS PO recruitment exam 2019 dates and syllabus details

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 05: The IBPS PO recruitment exam 2019 dates have been released. The same is also available on the official website.

    The exam is being held for the recruitment of 4,336 probationary officers. The registration process would begin on August 7 2019. The exam would commence in October and go on till November 2019.

    IBPS PO recruitment exam 2019 dates and syllabus details

    The provisional allotment would be completed by April 2020. The permissible age limit to apply is 20 to 30 years.

    IBPS PO recruitment exam 2019 exam dates: https://www.ibps.in/wp-content/uploads/CRP_PO_MT_IX.pdf#page=1

    IBPS PO recruitment exam 2019 exam syllabus: www.ibps.in/wp-content/uploads/CRP_PO_MT_IX.pdf#page=5

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    ibps recruitment

    Story first published: Monday, August 5, 2019, 8:20 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 5, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue