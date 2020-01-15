  • search
    IBPS PO/MT IX interview call letter released: Interview in February

    New Delhi, Jan 15: The IBPS PO/MT IX interview call letter has been released. The same is available on the official website.

    The interview will be conducted in January and February 2020. The dates for the same will be announced soon. The result it may be recalled was declared on January 2 2020. The IBPS PO Main exam was conducted on November 30 2019. The call letter is available on ibps.in.

    How to download IBPS PO/MT IX call letter:

    • Go to ibps.in
    • Click on the download interview call letter link
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View call letter
    • Download
    • Take a printout

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 15, 2020, 8:23 [IST]
