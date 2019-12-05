IBPS PO Mains Result 2019 date confirmed

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 05: The IBPS PO Mains Result 2019 will be declared soon. The same once declared will be available on the official website.

The main exam, it may be recalled was conducted on November 30 2019. While candidates await an update, there is some confirmation on the date now. The results are most likely to be declared by the end of December 2019. It could be expected anytime in the last week of this month.

The interview details and call letters for the same will be released in January 2020. Further the interview will be organised in February 2020. Details regarding the interview and the venues will be made available in January 2020.

The exam was held to fill vacancies to the post of 4,336 Probationary Officer posts. The selection process includes a preliminary exam, main exam and also an interview. The results once declared will be available on ibps.in.