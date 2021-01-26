YouTube
    IBPS PO Mains Admit card 2020 released, download before Feb 4

    New Delhi, Jan 26: The IBPS PO Mains Admit card 2020 has been released. The same is available on the official website.

    The admit card was released by the Institute of Banking Personnel (IBPS). Thos candidates who have qualified in the IBPS PO Prelims Exam can download their admit card for IBPS PO mains online before February 4 2021. The admit card is available on ibps.in.

    How to download IBPS PO Mains Admit card 2020:

    • Go to ibps.in
    • Click on the link that says 'click here to download Your Online Main Exam Call letter for CRP-PO/MT-X' given on the homepage
    • A new page will appear
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View admit card
    • Download
    • Take a printout

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 26, 2021, 9:43 [IST]
