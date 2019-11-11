  • search
Trending Maharashtra Ayodhya Verdict
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    IBPS PO Mains 2019 admit card to be released this week

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Nov 11: The IBPS PO Mains 2019 admit card will be released soon. The same once released will be available on the official website.

    The exams are being held on November 30, 2019. The admit card would be released this week.

    IBPS PO Mains 2019 admit card to be released this week

    The exam is of three hours duration and will have 155 questions of 200 marks. The descriptive test will be of 30 minutes for 25 marks. There would be a negative marking of 1/4th marks for every wrong answer.

    It may be recalled that the IBPS PO Prelims result 2019 had been declared on November 1 2019 and the scorecard was released on November 8 2019. The IBPS PO exam was held on October 12, 13, 19 and 20. The exams are being held to fill up 4,336 vacancies in the post of Probationary Officers/ Management Trainee. The admit card once released will be available on ibps.in.

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    ibps admit card

    Story first published: Monday, November 11, 2019, 17:57 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 11, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue