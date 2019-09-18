IBPS PO Exam 2019 dates released, pre-training exam details here

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 18: The IBPS PO Exam 2019 will commence soon. More details are available on the official website.

This would be the first test for selection to Probationary Officer (PO) posts in the nationalised banks. The selection process would include the mains exam and interview too.

The preliminary exam will be held on October 12, 13, 19 and 20 2019. The IBPS will conduct the main exam and also complete the provisional allotment process by April 2020.

The pre-exam training for the PO will be held from September 23 to 28 2019. The IBPS would then release the admit card for the PO prelims exam. The pre-exam training is being conducted by the nodal banks, participating organisations to a limited number of candidates who belong to the SC/ST/minority communities. The training will be free of cost, while other expenses such as boarding, lodging and travel will be borne by the candidates. The recruitment is to fill up 4,336 PO posts. More details are available on ibps.in.