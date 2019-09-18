  • search
Trending Narendra Modi JeM Farooq Abdullah
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    IBPS PO Exam 2019 dates released, pre-training exam details here

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Sep 18: The IBPS PO Exam 2019 will commence soon. More details are available on the official website.

    This would be the first test for selection to Probationary Officer (PO) posts in the nationalised banks. The selection process would include the mains exam and interview too.

    IBPS PO Exam 2019 dates released, pre-training exam details here

    The preliminary exam will be held on October 12, 13, 19 and 20 2019. The IBPS will conduct the main exam and also complete the provisional allotment process by April 2020.

    The pre-exam training for the PO will be held from September 23 to 28 2019. The IBPS would then release the admit card for the PO prelims exam. The pre-exam training is being conducted by the nodal banks, participating organisations to a limited number of candidates who belong to the SC/ST/minority communities. The training will be free of cost, while other expenses such as boarding, lodging and travel will be borne by the candidates. The recruitment is to fill up 4,336 PO posts. More details are available on ibps.in.

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    ibps examination

    Story first published: Wednesday, September 18, 2019, 6:54 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 18, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue