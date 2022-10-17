IBPS Clerk Mains Result 2022 Link: Steps to download result

International Day for Eradication of Poverty 2022: Know its significance, theme and more

New Delhi, Oct 17: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will release the IBPS Clerk mains result 2022 on its official website @ibps.in. The result for IBPS Clerk Mains 2022 is expected to be released in November 2022. The mains examination was held on 08.10.2022.

The IBPS Clerk Mains Exam is the most crucial stage of the selection process because applicants are chosen based on their performance in it.

How to Download IBPS Clerk Mains Result 2022?

Go to the IBPS official website i.e. ibps.in .

. On the homepage, click on the link that says 'IBPS Clerk XII Mains Result 2022'

Enter the Registration Number/Roll Number

Check the result and then click on download.

Download and take a print of the result for future use.

Penalty for Wrong Answers

One-fourth or 0.25 marks will be deducted for every wrong answer in the Objective Tests (both Prelims and Mains Examination). In case, a candidate leaves a question blank, no marks will be deducted.

IBPS Clerk Mains Score Card 2022 will be released after the declaration of IBPS Clerk Mains Result. In the IBPS Clerk Mains Score Card, candidates will be able to check their scores and marks in each section as well as the overall score. The IBPS Clerk Cut Off 2022 will be released along with the IBPS Clerk Score Card 2022 at the official website.

