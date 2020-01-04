  • search
    IBPS Clerk Main Exam admit card soon

    New Delhi, Jan 04: The IBPS Clerk Main Exam date has been announced. More details are available on the official website.

    The exam would be held on January 19, 2020. This would be the last exam for the selection and recruitment of candidates for the post of clerks iim nationalised banks. There is no interview selection process.

    IBPS Clerk Main Exam admit card soon

    The provisional allotment is expected to be completed within April 2020. 17 nationalised banks have taken part to fill in the vacant posts. The admit cards would be released soon and it would have details of the centre, venue, date, time and address. The validity of the IBPS clerk score would expire on March 31, 2021. More details are available on ibps.in.

