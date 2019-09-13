  • search
    IBPS Clerk 2019 recruitment notification out:12,075 clerk jobs in banks; IBPS application start date

    By Vishal S
    New Delhi, Sep 13: IBPS Clerk 2019 notification is out on the official website and 12,075 IBPS CRP Clerks-IX vacancies in the PSU banks have been announced. IBPS Clerk recruitment 2019 application process will begin from September 17, 2019, and the last date to apply is October 9 2019.

    IBPS Clerk 2019 notification download link is given below. IBPS Clerk 2019 exam's preliminary round would be held on December 7th, 8th, 14th and 21st, while IBPS Clerk 2019 Main Examination will be held on 19th January 2020. IBPS 2019 Clerk recruitment is a two-phased process which has Preliminary Examination and Main Examination. Only those who clear IBPS clerk 2019 prelims would be allowed to take the main exam in January.

    12,075 IBPS 2019 Clerk vacancies

    IBPS Clerk 2019 official notification download in pdf: Click Here

    IBPS CRP-Clerk 2019 recruitment page: Click Here

    IBPS Clerk 2019 preliminary exam will have three sections - English, Numerical Ability and Reasoning Ability. While Numerical Ability and Reasoning sections would have 35 questions each, English section will have 30 questions. Total time given to answer these 100 questions would be one hour. IBPS Clerk 2019 Mains Exam will have 190 questions for which 160 minutes would be given.

    [IBPS Clerk Exam 2019: Important notification]

    IBPS Clerk 2019 notification download steps, when will clerk 2019 application process begin:

    • Visit official website www.ibps.in
    • Many links would be scrolling here, click on the one which says "Click here to view advertisement for CRP CLERKS-IX".
    • Click on it and the official notification in pdf will open in a new tab. Read all the instructions.
    • As of now, the IBPS Clerk 2019 Apply Online link has not been activated.
    • From September 17 onwards, a link saying "CLICK HERE TO APPLY ONLINE FOR CRP-Clerks (CRP-Clerks-IX)" would appear.
    • Click on it to open the On-Line Application Form.
    • Click on "CLICK HERE FOR NEW REGISTRATION" and register first.
    • A provisional registration number and password will be generated and displayed on the screen.
    • Note down the provisional registration number and password.
    • Upload photograph, scanned image of signature and left thumb impression, and other documents as mentioned in the advertisement.
    • Pay application fee online.
    • Fill in the online application.
    • Prior to submission of the online application verify the details.
    • Click on FINAL SUBMIT Button.

    IBPS Clerk 2019/ IBPS 2019 Clerk recruitment important Dates

    • Release of IBPS Clerk 2019 Notification: September 12, 2019.
    • IBPS Clerk 2019 Application Process starting date: September 17, 2019.
    • Last Date to apply: October 9, 2019.
    • IBPS Clerk preliminary exam 2019 Admit Card release date (tentative): November, 2019.
    • IBPS Clerk Prelims 2019 Exam Date: December 7th, 8th, 14th and 21, 2019.
    • IBPS Clerk Prelims exam 2019 result date (Tentative): December-January 2019.
    • IBPS 2019 Clerk Main exam Admit Card release date: January 2020.
    • 2019 IBPS Clerk Main exam date: January 19, 2020.
    • IBPS Clerk 2019 final result (tentative): April 1, 2020.

