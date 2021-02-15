YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    IB ACIO exam 2021 mock test link live now, check here

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 15: The IB ACIO exam 2021 mock test link has been made available. The same is available on the official website.

    The mock test link for the Intelligence Bureau Assistant Central Intelligence Officer Grade-II/Executive (IB ACIO) recruitment examination has been made available by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

    IB ACIO exam 2021 mock test link live now, check here

    The MHA is holding the recruitment exam to fill up 2,000 vacancies to the ntelligence Bureau Assistant Central Intelligence Officer Grade-II/Executive (IB ACIO). The recruitment process comprises three steps- Tier-I exam, Tier-II Exam and interview.

    .How to take IB ACIO mock test:

    • Go to mha.gov.in
    • On the home page, click on the mock test link
    • You will be directed to a new page
    • Click on the link
    • The mock test page will open on the screen

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    examination

    Story first published: Monday, February 15, 2021, 15:46 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 15, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X