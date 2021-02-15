IB ACIO admit card 2021 released: Here is the direct link to download

IB ACIO exam 2021 mock test link live now, check here

New Delhi, Feb 15: The IB ACIO exam 2021 mock test link has been made available. The same is available on the official website.

The mock test link for the Intelligence Bureau Assistant Central Intelligence Officer Grade-II/Executive (IB ACIO) recruitment examination has been made available by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The MHA is holding the recruitment exam to fill up 2,000 vacancies to the ntelligence Bureau Assistant Central Intelligence Officer Grade-II/Executive (IB ACIO). The recruitment process comprises three steps- Tier-I exam, Tier-II Exam and interview.

.How to take IB ACIO mock test:

Go to mha.gov.in

On the home page, click on the mock test link

You will be directed to a new page

Click on the link

The mock test page will open on the screen