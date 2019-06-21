  • search
    HSSC jobs for 10+2 pass: Check exam pattern and dates

    By Anuj Cariappa
    New Delhi, June 21: The HSSC has notified jobs for 10+2 pass candidates. More details are available on the official website.

    The online registration window will open from June 24 and the option to fill the forms online will be valid until July 8. The applicants must have learnt Hindi/Sanskrit at least till matric. The age limit is between 17 and 42 years.

    Candidates will be selected on the basis of a written exam and socio-economic criteria and experience. The written exam will be of 90 marks. 75 per cent weightage will be for topics like General Awareness, Reasoning, Maths, Science, Computer, English, Hindi and concerned or relevant subjects. 25 per cent weightage will be given for History, current affairs, literature, geography, civics, environment and culture of Haryana.

    The exam will be held from July 22 to August 18 2019. The admit card will be released soon in which the time and place will be mentioned.

    Friday, June 21, 2019, 8:23 [IST]
