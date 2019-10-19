HSSC Clerk Result 2019 to be declared this month itself

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 19: The HSSC Clerk Result 2019 will be released soon. The same once released will be available on the official website.

The exam results would be declared after the objections raised by the candidates are rectified.

Candidates were given time until October 15, 5 pm to raise objections. The results would be released in the last week of October 2019.

Meanwhile the HSSC Clerk Answer Key 2019 has been released. The exam was held on September 21, 22 and 23 2019. The answer key has been released in the PDF format.

Candidates can raise objections until October 15 2019, 5 pm. The objections can be raised only through online mode and candidates will need to provide Post, Advt No, Category No, Date of Exam, Morning or Evening Session/Shift, Question Booklet and question no.

Direct link to check HSSC Clerk answer key 2019:

http://www.hssc.gov.in/public-notice.php