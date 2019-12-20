  • search
    HSSC Clerk Result 2019 declared on hssc.gov.in

    New Delhi, Dec 20: The HSSC Clerk Result 2019 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

    It may be recalled that the answer key was released recently and candidates were given time until October 15, 2019, to submit their objections.

    The exams were of 90 marks and the result was prepared on the basis of the answer key and the objections that followed. The results are available on hssc.gov.in.

    How to download HSSC Clerk Result 2019:

    • Go to hssc.gov.in
    • Click on the result link
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View results
    • Download
    • Take a printout

    Friday, December 20, 2019, 7:09 [IST]
