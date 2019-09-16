HSSC Clerk Admit Card 2019 released: Exam timings for September 21 to 23 exam

New Delhi

New Delhi, Sep 16: The HSSC Clerk Admit Card 2019 was released last week.

The same is available on the official website.

Those candidates who applied through the advertisement advt. 5/2019 can download the admit card. The HSSC clerk exam will be conducted from September 21 2019 to September 23 2019. On June 20 2019 the Haryana Staff Selection Commission released a notification inviting applications for the clerk recruitment in various departments in the state.

On September 21 2019, the exam will conducted from 4.30 pm to 6 pm. On September 22, the exam would be conduced in both the morning and evening sessions. The morning session would be between 10.30 am and 12 noon and the evening session would be between 3 pm 4.30 pm. On September 23 the exam would be conducted between 10.30 am and 12 noon and 4.30 pm and 6 pm.

There are 4,835 vacancies which are being filled up through the exam in the various departments. It is notified for the information of all concerned that the Haryana Staff Selection Commission has fixed the written examination 'Optical Marks Recognition Sheets Based (OMR Based) for the post of Clerk, against Advt. No 5/2019, Cat. No. 01 of various Departments/Boards/Corporations of Haryana to be held on dated 21.09.2019 (Saturday) from 04:30 P.M to 06:00 P.M (only evening session), 22.09.2019 (Sunday) from 10:30 A.M to 12:00Noon (Morning Session) and 03:00 P.M. to 04:30 P.M. (Evening Session) and 23.09.2019 (Monday) from 10:30 A.M to 12:00 Noon (Morning Session) and 03:00 P.M. to 04;30 P.M. (Evening Session) at various districts says a notification by the HSSC. The direct link to download the admit card is http://adv52019.hryssc.in/StaticPages/HomePage.aspx.