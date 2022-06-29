YouTube
    HPBOSE 10th result 2022 declared: Websites to check

    New Delhi, Jun 29: The Himachal Pradesh HPBOSE 10th result 2022 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

    This year a total of 1.16 lakh candidates took the HPBOSE Class 10 Exam 2022. The exams this year were conducted from March 26 to April 12 2022.

    On June 18 the Class 12 result was declared and a total of 93.91 per cent passed the exams. The girls outperformed the boys.

    This year the HP Board conducted the exams following the CBSE, CISCE pattern. The exams were held in two terms. The term 1 results were announced on February 10. The HPBOSE 10th result 2022 is available on hpbose.org, indiaresults.com, examresults.net.

