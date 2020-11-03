YouTube
    HPBOSE 10th Compartment Result 2020 declared: How to check

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Nov 03: The HPBOSE 10th Compartment Result 2020 has been declared. He same is available on the official website.

    The compartment or supplementary exams were conducted in September after the declaration of the March exam results. Those students who did not qualify in the March exam took the compartment exams in September.

    It may be recalled that the regular exams were conducted between February 22 and March 19 2020. The results are available on hpbose.org.

    How to check HPBOSE 10th Compartment Result 2020:

    • Go to hpbose.org
    • Click on the result link
    • Enter required details
    • View result
    • Download
    • Take a printout

    Story first published: Tuesday, November 3, 2020, 12:32 [IST]
