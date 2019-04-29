Websites to check HP class 10th result 2019; HPBOSE site slow due to heavy traffic

Shimla, Apr 29: HP class 10th result 2019 has been declared but the HPBOSE official website is taking along time to open due to high volume of traffic. Other than official website, the HP class 10th result 2019 can also be checked at websites given below.

Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education or HPBOSE declared HP class 10th Result 2019 around 12.30 pm today. Atharv Thakur of the Geetanjali Public school in Hamirpur has secured the first rank by scoring 98.71 percent. The total pass percentage is 60.79 percent. A total of 1,11,980 appeared for HP class 10th board exam.

Himachal Pradesh Class 10 examination was conducted by the HPBOSE between March 7, 2019 to March 20, 2019 in which over a lakh students appeared.

Websites to check HP class 10th result 2019:

HP class 10th result 2019 will be declared on official website hpbose.org. The class 10th results can also be checked on examresults.net and indiaresults.com.

How to HP class 10th result 2019:

Visit the HPBOSE official website hpbose.org

Click on the tab 'results' which will be activated once the results are out

Under this you will find a link called "Class 10th results". Click on it.

Log-in using roll number which will be on the admit card

Result will appear on the screen

Take a print out of your HP Board Class 10 Result 2019 for future reference.