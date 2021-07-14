HP Board Class 12 result 2021 declared: 702 placed under compartmental category

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, July 14: The HP Board Class 12 result 2021 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

The results were released by the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE). Of the total 1,00,799 students who had appeared for the exams, 92.7% have passed while 702 have been placed in the compartmental category. In the 2020 exams 76.07 per cent had passed while the year before that it was 62.1 per cent.

In this year's exams 3,679 candidates have secured more than 90. Per cent marks. This year the exams had been postponed due to COVID-19 and the results were prepared on the basis of the Class 10th and +1 result, second term, pre-board, internal assessment and practical marks. The results are available on hpbose.org.

How to check HP Board Class 12 result 2021:

Go to hpbose.org

On home page select the result tab

Enter required details

Submit

View result

Download

Take a printout

