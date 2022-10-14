Dhanteras 2022: What to buy and what not to buy

New Delhi, Oct 14: The world is set to witness the last solar eclipse 2022 on December 25. It is going to be a partial solar eclipse.

Partially eclipsed solar rays can be seen from Europe, the Urals and Western Siberia, Central Asia, and Western Asia, as well as the north-eastern portion of Africa. The last solar eclipse of 2022 will also be visible in India.

According to NASA, a partial solar eclipse happens when the Moon passes between the Sun and Earth but the Sun, Moon and Earth are not perfectly lined up. The Sun appears to have a dark shadow on only part of its surface.

This gives the Sun a crescent shape or makes it appear as if a "bite" has been taken out of the Sun, depending on how much of the Sun is covered by the Moon.

Time and Date

The partial solar eclipse will begin from 2:30 pm to 6:30 pm on October 25, and the maximal portion of the eclipse will happen around 4:30 pm. The partial solar eclipse will end at around 6.32 pm.

How to safely watch a Partial Solar Eclipse

While many people enjoy watching eclipses with the naked eye, it is advised to use protective eyeglasses, binoculars, a box projector, or a telescope.

It is not safe to look directly at the Sun, even if the Sun is partly or mostly obscured.

You must wear solar viewing or eclipse glasses while watching the sun during total solar eclipse.

Solar viewing or eclipses glasses are NOT regular sunglasses; regular sunglasses are not safe for viewing the Sun.

If you don't have solar viewing glasses, you can use a pinhole projector. Pinhole projectors shouldn't be used to look directly at the Sun, but instead to project sunlight onto a surface.

In October 2023, an annular solar eclipse will cross North America. Then, just six months later, in April 2024, a total solar eclipse will cross the continent.

