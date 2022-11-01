How to perform Tulsi vivah 2022?

New Delhi, Nov 01: Tulasi Vivah or Tulsi Shaligram Wedding is a popular Hindu festival, in which a ceremonial wedding of the goddess Tulasi (the holy basil, a form of Lakshmi) with a shaligrama or an amla branch (The personifications of Vishnu) is held. The festival is observed in the month of Kartik (October - November). The Tulasi wedding also signifies the end of the monsoon, and the beginning of the wedding season in Hinduism.

This year, Tulsi Vivah will fall on November 5.

How to perform Tulsi vivah?

On this day, Tulsi Vivah Vrat is observed till evening when the ceremony begins

Tulsi Vivah is celebrated either in a temple or at home. It is performed usually at the time of dusk in homes.

A mandap bedecked with flowers is created where the Tulsi plant is kept. The place is cleaned up and rangolis are drawn where the plant is kept.

Tulsi plant is decorated as the bride and is smeared with turmeric and vermilion. Small bangles, jwellery are hung on the tender branches. A small piece of red colour cloth is then used as a saree to cover the plant.

A Shaligrama is placed next to the Tulsi as the symbol of Lord Vishnu, the groom and it is also draped with a dhoti.

After this, the rituals of Tulsi Vivah should be followed in the same way as wedding customs are done. The marriage ceremony can be performed by the priest or women of all ages.

At the end of the mantra recitation, the cloth is removed as a mark of the culmination of the wedding.

When done with a proper understanding of its essence, it bestows self-realisation, the end of all spiritual pursuits.

