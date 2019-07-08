  • search
    How to check KEAM second allotment list 2019

    By Anuj Cariappa
    New Delhi, July 08: The KEAM second allotment list 2019 will be released today. More details are also available on the official website.

    The first allotment list of the Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical 2019 list was released on June 21 2019. The KEAM was conducted on May 2 and 3 across 14 district centres in Kerala, Mumbai, New Delhi and Dubai.

    

    Candidates had to appear for two papers. Out of the 51,665 candidates who qualified, 45,597 had submitted their marks in the second year qualifying exam. The merit list once released will be available on kerala.gov.in.

    How to check KEAM second allotment list 2019:

    • Go to kerala.gov.in
    • Click the allotment list link
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View list
    • Download list
    • Take a printout

    kerala

    Story first published: Monday, July 8, 2019, 8:00 [IST]
