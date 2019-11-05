IRCTC: How to book Tatkal ticket using ePayLater

New Delhi

oi-Deepika S

By Shreya

New Delhi, Nov 05: IRCTC's 'book now, pay later' facility has received an overwhelming response from the travellers with almost 2.5 lakh IRCTC users opting for the service in the last three months between January and March.

You have the option of paying for an e-ticket, 15 days after booking it. Along with the cost of the ticket, a service charge of 3.5 per cent will also be levied on the total amount (inclusive of taxes).

It is similar to credit card where you are borrowing money and returning it by paying before due date.

Called 'ePaylater', this facility is available for general as well as tatkal reservations.

How to book Tatkal ticket using ePayLater

1. Log in to IRCTC account

2. Enter journey details

3. On the Payment page, choose the 'Pay Later' option

4. You will be redirected to the ePayLater website and you can confirm your booking amount

Failure to make payment within 14 days will lead to levy of penal interest at the rate of 36 per cent per annum and may also lead to cancellation of your ticket and/or user account deactivation.