PM Kisan Samman Nidhi 9th Installment: Date, Amount, How To Check The Status and Balance

High speed solar storm set to hit Earth today: GPS, internet, satellite TVs may be impacted

How to Apply For NEET Exam 2021: List of documents required, application fees, direct link

New Delhi

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, July 13: The registration window for NEET 2021, the medical entrance exam for admission to MBBS course, is expected to open at 5 pm today. The Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday announced that Medical entrance exam NEET, which was earlier scheduled for August 1, will now be conducted on September 12.

Candidates who are willing to apply will be able to register for the exam at the official website from 5 pm on July 13.

NEET 2021: Application Fees

General category: Rs 1,500

EWS: Rs 1,400

SC, ST, PwD, and transgender candidates: Rs 800

NEET 2021: Documents required

Candidates who are willing to apply will need

Scanned photograph

Signature

Left-hand thumb impression

Class 10 mark sheet, class 10 passing certificate

Class 12 mark sheet, class 12 passing certificate

ID proof (such as Aadhaar Card).

Note: As per NTA rules, scanned image of the passport size photograph of the candidate should be10Kb to 200Kb in JPEG format.

For signature, the image size was to be between 4Kb to 30Kb.

The thumb impression should be in JPG format image size should be between 10Kb to 50Kb.

For class 10 certificate and a postcard photograph, the format is JPG.

NEET 2021: How to register

Visit the official website ntaneet.nic.in.

Click on the registration link.

Fill in the login details and submit.

Fill in the application form.

Make payment of application fees.

Download the confirmation page.

Keep a copy of the same for future reference.