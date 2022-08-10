How lion manages to be the king, without being the strongest or biggest

New Delhi

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Aug 10: Why are lions called the king of the jungle? This is a simple question in many people's minds, considering that the lion is not even the biggest or strongest animal in the wild.

Also, lions don't even live in jungles. Their real habitat is the open savanna where they hunt mammals such as gazelles, antelope, and zebra.

So why are lions the kings of the jungle?

Lions are the second largest cat in the world and they are just behind the Asian tiger.Called as the King of the Jungle, this ultimate feline and majestic hunter is often easily recognized with its thick mane, muscular body, and a loud, deafening roar.

Lions are the kings of the jungle because of their raw power and strength. Lions do not fear any other animals. The lion's only enemy is the hyena.

Like a king, lions also maintain order. A king maintains order by making laws and punishing those that don't abide. A lion maintains a balance by killing some animals.

If there were no lions, herds of antelope would overcrowd the savannas and destroy all the grass resources. Everything impacts something.

Also, Lions do not fear any animal in the wild. While it's certainly not the largest animal, its bravery is incredible.

"Unlike many other animals, lions are pretty social animals. They can live in prides of up to thirty individuals. But within the pride, there is a clear social hierarchy, with one dominant lion as the king of the pride," according to our endangered world website.

A lion's roar is the loudest among the cat family. An adult lion's roar 114 decibels and can be heard from as far away as five miles. It can make other animals fear.

Lions are considered an apex predators. This means that Lions usually have no natural enemies. In other words, no animal hunts lions.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, August 10, 2022, 22:38 [IST]