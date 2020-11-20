Sky gazers set to witness Blue Moon today: All you need to know

How and where to download IBPS Clerk prelims admit card 2020

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 20: The IBPS Clerk prelims admit card 2020 has been released. The same is available on the official website.

The prelims exam will be on December 5, 12 and 13. The main exam is scheduled to be held on February 28.

The candidates will need to download the admit card, affix a passport size photograph and bring it to the exam hall. Candidates also have to bring a government approved photo identity card. The admit card is available on IBPS.in.

How to download IBPS Clerk prelims admit card 2020:

Go to IBPS.in

Click on the IBPS clerk prelims call letter

You will be directed to a new page

Enter required details

Submit

View admit card

Download

Take a printout