    How and where to download IBPS Clerk prelims admit card 2020

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Nov 20: The IBPS Clerk prelims admit card 2020 has been released. The same is available on the official website.

    The prelims exam will be on December 5, 12 and 13. The main exam is scheduled to be held on February 28.

    How and where to download IBPS Clerk prelims admit card 2020

    The candidates will need to download the admit card, affix a passport size photograph and bring it to the exam hall. Candidates also have to bring a government approved photo identity card. The admit card is available on IBPS.in.

    How to download IBPS Clerk prelims admit card 2020:

    • Go to IBPS.in
    • Click on the IBPS clerk prelims call letter
    • You will be directed to a new page
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View admit card
    • Download
    • Take a printout

    Story first published: Friday, November 20, 2020, 14:06 [IST]
