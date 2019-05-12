  • search
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    How a handshake and hug by the principal is making students happy

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, May 12: A handshake or hug to students before the start of morning classes by the principal of a social welfare school to boost their morale has made them happy and confident and won her plaudits from officials. The Principal, S Rupa, was inspired by a YouTube video, in which a teacher greets primary school children in this manner.

    However she is not sure of details in the video of where these children or teacher are from.

    How a handshake and hug by the principal is making students happy
    Representational Image

    Rupa, principal of Telangana Social Welfare Residential School/Junior College (Girls) at Addaguduru in Yadadri-Bhongir district, then decided to try out the gestures at a summer camp.

    Should we be worried or celebrate 99%?

    She greeted her students, belonging to backward sections of society, with either a handshake, a hug, a high five or a fist bump.

    She then took printouts of the signs and pasted it where they could see it.

    To add to the surprise element, the children were not told what it was for and were asked to select the signs they liked.

    "We asked them to select any. We did not tell them what it is. We were doing it as a surprise for them. They felt happy and some children wanted all four," she told PTI.

    Rupa said she greets the children with a hug or a handshake before start of classes in the morning.
    Her thoughtul gesture has won her praise from senior officials, who have now decided to implement the practice in all schools, but not every day, for fifth standard children.

    "It''s a good practice where bonding will be more between teachers and students," Prasanthi, a senior official, said.

    lok-sabha-home

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    hug students

    Story first published: Sunday, May 12, 2019, 12:32 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 12, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue