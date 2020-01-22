  • search
Trending Delhi Elections 2020
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Himachal Pradesh TET result update

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 22: The Himachal Pradesh TET result has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

    The result was declared for the exams that were held in November 2019. The HPBOSE had conducted the HP TET November 2019 exam for 8 subjects. They were arts, non medical, JBT, language teacher, medical, Punjabi, Shastri and Urdu. The results are available on hpbose.org.

    Himachal Pradesh TET result update

    How to check Himachal Pradesh TET 2019 result:

    • Go to hpbose.org
    • Click on the result link
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View results
    • Download
    • Take a printout

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    himachal pradesh results

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 22, 2020, 8:15 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 22, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue