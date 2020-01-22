Keep youself updated with latestNew-delhi News
Himachal Pradesh TET result update
New Delhi
New Delhi, Jan 22: The Himachal Pradesh TET result has been declared. The same is available on the official website.
The result was declared for the exams that were held in November 2019. The HPBOSE had conducted the HP TET November 2019 exam for 8 subjects. They were arts, non medical, JBT, language teacher, medical, Punjabi, Shastri and Urdu. The results are available on hpbose.org.
How to check Himachal Pradesh TET 2019 result:
- Go to hpbose.org
- Click on the result link
- Enter required details
- Submit
- View results
- Download
- Take a printout