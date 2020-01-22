Himachal Pradesh TET result update

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 22: The Himachal Pradesh TET result has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

The result was declared for the exams that were held in November 2019. The HPBOSE had conducted the HP TET November 2019 exam for 8 subjects. They were arts, non medical, JBT, language teacher, medical, Punjabi, Shastri and Urdu. The results are available on hpbose.org.

How to check Himachal Pradesh TET 2019 result:

Go to hpbose.org

Click on the result link

Enter required details

Submit

View results

Download

Take a printout