Have nothing to hide: Sisodia after ED raids

    New Delhi, Sep 6: Hours after the Enforcement Directorate carried out searches at multiple locations in the Delhi Excise policy money laundering case, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday said he has nothing to hide and did his job “honestly”.

    Sisodia and some bureaucrats have been named as accused in the alleged scam related to the Delhi excise policy, which has now been rolled back. If the ED officers come to my place, they will only find maps of some schools, Sisodia, who is also the education minister of Delhi, said.

    "I have nothing (to hide). I have done my job honestly. I have constructed schools and (if ED comes) they will get maps of a few more schools," Sisodia told reporters on the sidelines of an event.

    According to officials, around 30 premises in Delhi, Telangana, Maharashtra, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka are being searched and private individuals named in the case are being raided. But these do not include premises linked to Sisodia or any other government servant, they said.

    The ED initiated a probe in the case, under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), after taking cognisance of a CBI FIR that has named Sisodia and 14 others in the excise case.

    The CBI had conducted raids in the case on August 19, covering the Delhi residences of Sisodia (50), IAS officer and former Delhi excise commissioner Arava Gopi Krishna, and 19 other locations across seven states and Union Territories Sisodia holds multiple portfolios in the Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government, including excise and education.

    manish sisodia money laundering case enforcement directorate

    X