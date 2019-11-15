Has SSC CGL 2017 Final Result expected shortly

New Delhi, Nov 15: The SSC CGL 2017 Final Result will be declared soon. The same once released will be available on the official website.

There have been reports stating that the results would be declared on November 15 2019.

A petition in the Supreme Court filed recently sought a stay on the issuing of joining letters to the selected candidates of the SSC CGL 2017. The court it may be recalled had constituted a 7 member committee, which was tasked with suggesting measures to make entrance exams meant for jobs and admissions fool proof. The petition in the Supreme Court further sought to restrain the SSC from conducting further CGLE until the report on the reforms has been submitted.

Although the Staff Selection Commission has indicated nothing further on the date, there are doubts whether it would go ahead with the declaration of the SSC CGL 2017 Final Result tomorrow or not.

It may be recalled that the commission had clarified that the evaluation of the skill test takes. Around 4 months. The document verification and skill test was conducted in July 2019. The results once declared will be available on ssc.nic.in.

How to download SSC CGL 2017 Final Result:

Go to ssc.nic.in

Click on the result link

Enter required details

Submit

View results

Download

Take a printout