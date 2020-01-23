  • search
    Haryana NTSE Level 1 results 2019 declared

    New Delhi, Jan 23: The Haryana NTSE Level 1 results 2019 have been declared. The same is available on the official website.

    The exam was held on November 3 2019. The shortlisted candidates can appear for the NTSE LEVEL-II EXAM 2020, which will be held on May 10. The admit card would be available for download in April 2020.

    The exam is a national level scholarship programme to identity and recognise students with high intelligence and academic talent. The exam is conducted at two levels every year by the NCERT.

    Story first published: Thursday, January 23, 2020, 8:06 [IST]
