Haryana NTSE Level 1 results 2019 declared

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 23: The Haryana NTSE Level 1 results 2019 have been declared. The same is available on the official website.

The exam was held on November 3 2019. The shortlisted candidates can appear for the NTSE LEVEL-II EXAM 2020, which will be held on May 10. The admit card would be available for download in April 2020.

The exam is a national level scholarship programme to identity and recognise students with high intelligence and academic talent. The exam is conducted at two levels every year by the NCERT.