Happy Chhath Puja 2022: Wishes, quotes, Facebook status, WhatsApp messages to share with your loved ones

New Delhi, Oct 29: Chhath Puja 2022 is one of the biggest festival associated with the spiritual, cultural, and religious faith of millions of people in parts of north India. It is celebrated on the sixth day of Kartik Shukla Paksha. This year, Chhath Puja will be celebrated on October 28-31.

On this day, devotees in large number gather at ponds, rivers, reservoirs, lakes, and suchlike water bodies across the nation to worship the rising and setting sun. There is no idol worship, and priests or purohits are not required to preside over the rituals.

Chhath Puja 2022 and the story of Devasena

This festival is generally celebrated in the eastern UP region, Bihar and parts of Nepal. People dress in new clothes and women wear their jewellery during this time. The puja is done in a grand manner.

Here are some wishes, quotes, Facebook status, WhatsApp messages about Chhath puja that you can share with your loved ones.

Wishing a very Happy Chhath Puja to all my dear ones. May all of you are always showered with the love and blessings of Chhath Mata in each and every phase of your life.

Wishing you the most memorable celebrations on Chhath Puja with your family and friends.

May the positive vibes of Chhath Puja surround you with the choicest blessings of Chhath Mata. Wishing a very Happy Chhath Puja to you.

Chhath Pooja ke iss pawan avsar par aap aur aapke parivaar ko bahut bahut badhai!

May this Chhath Puja mark the start of many new opportunities for you and guide you to the path of success and glory. Happy Chhath Puja to you my dear.

Warm wishes on Chhath Puja to you. Let u come together and offer our prayers to Chhath Mata and seek her blessings and love.

May you have a blissful and joyous celebration during this Chhath Pooja. Wishing you and your family a very happy Chhath Pooja!

