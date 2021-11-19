Guru Nanak Jayanti 2021: Wishes, Quotes, Speech and Essay Topics in English

AP EAPCET 2020 seat allotment result postponed again: Check new date here

New Delhi, Nov 19: Guru Nanak Jayanti is the holiest festivals for the Sikh community and is celebrated by Hindus also with equal fervour.

Guru Nanak Jayanti also known as Gurpurab and Prakash Utsav marks the birthday of the first Sikh Guru Guru Nanak. Gurupurab is celebrated fifteen days after Diwali, on the auspicious occasion of Kartik Purnima.

Guru Nanak, the founder of Sikhism, was born in 1469, so this year's Gurpurab would be 552nd birth anniversary of the revered saint.

The saint was born on the Full Moon (Pooranmashi) of the Lunar Month Kartik. Therefore, people prefer to continue the tradition of celebrating it on the Full Moon Day (Pooranmashi or Purnima) of the Karthik month.

Gurpurab Wishes, Messages, Quotes

Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti to you and your family!

Best wishes on the joyous occasion of Gurpurab to you and your family!

It's a day to revel, enjoy, celebrate, and light up the world. Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti to all!

It's a day to honour the preachings of Guru Nanak Dev ji. May he fulfil all your dreams and blesses you from heaven above.

Do live in the bliss of Guruji's care. Happy Gurpurab!

Some quotes by Guru Nanak Dev ji

"Dwell in peace in the home of your being, and the Messenger of Death will not be able to touch you."

"He who has no faith in himself can never have faith in God."

"Death would not be called bad, O people, if one knew how to truly die."

"Let no man in the world live in delusion. Without a Guru, none can cross over to the other shore."

"Those who have loved are those that have found God."

Essay topics

Importance of celebrating Guru Nanak Jayanti

Why do Sikhs celebrate Gurpurab

Life of Guru Nanak Dev

Why Kartarpur Sahib important for Sikhs

