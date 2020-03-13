  • search
    Gujarat Metro Rail Recruitment 2020: Apply online for 18 posts

    New Delhi, Mar 13: Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation (GMRC) Limited under MEGA Recruitment 2020-21 has invited online applications for various Managerial posts in Civil and Systems.

    Important dates to remember:

    Last Date to Apply: 03/04/2020

    GMRC is conducting this recruitment drive to fill up 18 vacancies to the Manager posts for Surat metro rail project and Ahmedabad metro rail project phase II.

    Educational Qualification for Technical and Non-Technical Posts:-, So for given Posts Applicant need to have B.E/ B.TECH in any given field qualification from a Government approved board or university or institution

    Age limit:

    Minimum age limit eligibility is to be between 18 years to 32 Years as on 01-1-2020

    Relaxation in Upper Age limit for SC/ ST / OBC Category: SC/ ST= By 5 Years and OBC = by 3 Years

    No experience required to get recruit in Indian Railway

    Vacancy details:

    1. General Manager (Civil): 02 Posts
    2. General Manager (Electrical): Posts 01 Posts
    3. Additional General Manager (Rolling Stock): 01 Posts
    4. Sr. Deputy General Manager (Rolling Stock): 01 Posts
    5. Sr. Deputy General Manager (E&M): 01 Posts
    6. Deputy General Manager- (AFC): 01 Posts
    7. Deputy General Manager(Telecom): 01 Posts
    8. Manager (Platform Screen Door): 01 Posts
    9. Assistant Manager (Rolling Stock): 02 Posts
    10. Assistant Manager (Lift & Escalator): 02 Posts
    11. Assistant Manager (Telecom): 01 Posts
    12. Assistant Manager (Signaling): 02 Posts
    13. Assistant Manager (Traction): 01 Posts

    How to apply:

    Applicants need to fill up the required information online for Gujarat Metro Recruitment 2020 only on GMRC's website through the link under - gujaratmetrorail.com/careers/ - "APPLY ONLINE" on or before 3rd April 2020.

    Story first published: Friday, March 13, 2020, 15:26 [IST]
