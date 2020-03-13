Gujarat Metro Rail Recruitment 2020: Apply online for 18 posts

New Delhi

New Delhi, Mar 13: Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation (GMRC) Limited under MEGA Recruitment 2020-21 has invited online applications for various Managerial posts in Civil and Systems.

Important dates to remember:

Last Date to Apply: 03/04/2020

GMRC is conducting this recruitment drive to fill up 18 vacancies to the Manager posts for Surat metro rail project and Ahmedabad metro rail project phase II.

Educational Qualification for Technical and Non-Technical Posts:-, So for given Posts Applicant need to have B.E/ B.TECH in any given field qualification from a Government approved board or university or institution

Age limit:

Minimum age limit eligibility is to be between 18 years to 32 Years as on 01-1-2020

Relaxation in Upper Age limit for SC/ ST / OBC Category: SC/ ST= By 5 Years and OBC = by 3 Years

No experience required to get recruit in Indian Railway

Vacancy details:

General Manager (Civil): 02 Posts General Manager (Electrical): Posts 01 Posts Additional General Manager (Rolling Stock): 01 Posts Sr. Deputy General Manager (Rolling Stock): 01 Posts Sr. Deputy General Manager (E&M): 01 Posts Deputy General Manager- (AFC): 01 Posts Deputy General Manager(Telecom): 01 Posts Manager (Platform Screen Door): 01 Posts Assistant Manager (Rolling Stock): 02 Posts Assistant Manager (Lift & Escalator): 02 Posts Assistant Manager (Telecom): 01 Posts Assistant Manager (Signaling): 02 Posts Assistant Manager (Traction): 01 Posts

How to apply:

Applicants need to fill up the required information online for Gujarat Metro Recruitment 2020 only on GMRC's website through the link under - gujaratmetrorail.com/careers/ - "APPLY ONLINE" on or before 3rd April 2020.