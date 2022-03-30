YouTube
    Gudi Padwa 2022: Date, Timings, Puja Vidhi, Rituals, Significance, All You Need To Know

    New Delhi, Mar 30: Gudi Padwa, which marks the arrival of Spring, falls on April 2 this year. This spring-time festival marks the traditional new year for Marathi Hindus.

    Representational Image

    The 'Gudi', which means 'doll' is created by Maharashtrians, with six ingredients that symbolize new beginnings. People celebrate the festival by offering special prayers and preparing an array of culinary preparations.

    Why Marathi New Year is called Gudi Padwa

    The word Padwa is derived from the Sanskrit word Paddava, which means the first day of the bright phase of the moon. A stick decorated with a bright cloth, neem leaves and garlands is unfurled outside a Maharashtrian household and hence, it got the name Gudi Padwa.

    Gudi Padwa 2022: Time and Date

    Gudi Padwa is celebrated on the first day of the Chaitra month according to the lunisolar Hindu calendar. The Pratipada Tithi begins at 11:53 AM on April 1 and ends at 11:58 AM on April 2.

    Gudi Padwa 2022: Significance

    According to hindu ancient tales, on this day, devotees celebrated the coronation ceremony of Shri Rama after his return to Ayodhya. To mark the day, people hoist the Gudi, symbolising Shri Rama's victory over Ravana, the king of Lanka. This also symbolises the victory of good over evil.

    Gudi Padwa 2022: Ritual

    Devotee take a holy oil bath followed by puja and performing rituals.

    They neem leaves on the occasion is one of the rituals that are apparently strictly followed.

    The day also marks the beginning of Chaitra Navratri, that lead up to Ram Navami, Lord Rama's birthday to be celebrated on the ninth day.

    In South India, the festival is celebrated as Ugadi. In Tamil Nadu, the lunisolar festival is known as Puthandu, in Assam as Bihu, Naba Barsha in West Bengal, Pana Sankranti in Orissa and Baisakhi in Punjab.

    Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 9:11 [IST]
    X