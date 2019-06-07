Govt jobs: NFL recruitment 2019 underway, 40 Engineering Assistant jobs announced; Apply online

New Delhi

oi-Vikas SV

New Delhi, June 07: NFL recruitment 2019 notification for Engineering Assistant and Godown Keeper job openings has been released of the official National Fertilizers Limited or NFL website. NFL has announced a total of 42 vacant posts out of which 40 job openings are for Engineering Assistant (Mechanical / Electrical / Instrumentation/Production), and the remaining two are for Engineering Assistant (Chemical Lab) and Godown Keeper.

NFL Engineering Assistant jobs last date to apply: June 16, 2019

NFL recruitment 2019 notification link for Engineering Assistant vacancies: Click Here

NFL Job requirements, What will be the salary:

For Engineering Assistant vacancies the candidate should have a three year Polytechnic Diploma in Engineering in Related Subject / Stream.

RFCL offers one of the best pay packages in the Fertilizers industry. Pay scales are under revision w.e.f. 01.01.2017. Selected candidates will be placed at the minimum Basic Pay in pay scale indicated for each post. Besides Basic Pay, candidates will also be paid Industrial Dearness Allowance, House Rent Allowance / Company Accommodation and will also be entitled for other perquisites & allowances /benefits such as Leave Encashment, Medical Facilities, Performance Related Pay, Contributory Provident Fund, Gratuity, Contributory Superannuation Benefit Fund Scheme, Group Personal Accident Insurance, other welfare schemes etc. as per Company rules in force from time to time.

Click Here

Direct link to apply online for NFL Engineering Assistant jobs: Click Here

Steps to apply for NFL jobs:

Visit www.nationalfertilizers.com .

. Click on careers.

Now, click on " Recruitment in RFCL " link.

" link. Now click on "RECRUITMENT OF NON-EXECUTIVES AT W-6 LEVEL".

Click on Apply Now

Fill up the form and register first

Now login using new UN and password generated

Fill up the form and submit

Take printout of final acknowledgement for future reference