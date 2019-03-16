Govt jobs: DERC jobs announced, last date to apply April 8; How to apply?

  • search
    New Delhi, Mar 16: DERC job openings have been announced and the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission has issued an official notification for the recruitment of Staff Consultant posts on DERC official website.

    How to apply for DERC job openings

    DERC recruitment 2019: There are a total of six job openings and the last date to apply for DERC Staff Consultant posts is April 8, 2019.

    DERC jobs staff consultant openings official notification: Click Here

    How to apply for DERC vacancy of staff consultants:

    • Visit www.derc.gov.in.
    • On this page, third link on top says "Careers". Click on it.
    • Now, click on the first link which says "Engagement of Staff Consultant (Electrical) in the Engineering Division of DERC".
    • Read the instructions and the format to fill up the form is in the annexure.
    • Download this PDF file, and take printout of prescribed format under annexure.
    • Fill up this form and get copies of required documents attested.
    • Send by registered post to - the Secretary, DERC, Viniyamak Bhawan, C-Block, Shivalik, Malviya Nagar, New Delhi - 110 017 by 08.04.2019.

    Read more about:

    jobs delhi new delhi

    Story first published: Saturday, March 16, 2019, 3:25 [IST]
