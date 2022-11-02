Govt announces nationwide campaign for submission of digital life certificates

CUET impact? Only 1 from Kerala board in Hindu College's popular course so far

New Delhi

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Nov 02: The central government on Wednesday announced a Nationwide Campaign for Submission of Digital Life Certificates and use of face authentication app by Pensioners in the month of November.

Dr. Jitendra Singh, Minister of State for Personnel, PG and Pensions, said "in Amrit Kaal Period, a Digitally Empowered Pensioner would enable creation of a Digitally Empowered Nation."

Dr. Jitendra Singh said submission of Life Certificates is an important activity to be carried out by pensioners every year in the month of November (with special provision for pensioners aged 80 years and above to submit their Life Certificates in the month of October) to ensure continuity of their pension.

In the traditional mode, pensioners had to present themselves before the Pension Disbursing Authority for physical submission of their Life Certificate which was inconvenient, particularly for the old, ailing and infirm pensioners. Further, there was no mechanism for the pensioners to get a status regarding updation of their Life Certificates in the records of the Pension Disbursing Authority.

Dr. Jitendra Singh said that to enhance 'Ease of Living' of Central Government pensioners, Government has been promoting use of Digital Life Certificate i.e. Jeevan Pramaan extensively. Initially submission of DLCs using biometrics was commenced. Subsequently the Government developed a Face-Recognition technology system based on Aadhar database whereby it is possible to give a DLC from any Android based smart phone.

This reduced the dependence of pensioners on external bio-metric devices and made the process more accessible and affordable to masses by leveraging smartphone-based technology.

Dr. Jitendra Singh launched the nation-wide campaign for the month of November 2022 and urged all pensioners to avail the facility of Face Authentication technology. He said that the Pension Disbursing Authorities have been issued directions for promoting the use of DLC/Face Authentication technology.

Detailed guidelines in this regard have been issued to the various Ministries/ Departments of Government of India as well as to Banks to reach out to the maximum number of pensioners to avail the service.

All CGHS Wellness centers/Dispensaries/Hospitals have also been requested to set up camps in their premises for this purpose. In addition, Pensioners Associations have also been sensitized to hold camps for pensioners for DLC submission.

Story first published: Wednesday, November 2, 2022, 20:27 [IST]