Goa 12th Result 2019 to be declared tomorrow, check time

New Delhi

By Anuj Cariappa

Panaji, Apr 29: The Goa 12th Result 2019 will be declared tomorrow. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

GBSHSE chairman Ramakrishna Samant said the results would be out at 11 am on April 30, and the statement of grades/marks of HSSC examination will be issued the same day between 11.30 am to 1.30 pm.

The Goa board had postponed the paper of banking, logic, computer science and co-operation of class 12 students due to the demise of the chief minister, Manohar Parrikar.

A total of 17,893 students had appeared for the examination held between February 28 and March 26.

Last year, the Goa Board declared the Class 12 board result on May 10 while this year, the Goa Board is planning to declare the result on April 30, 2019. The results once declared will be available on gbshse.gov.in and examresults.net.

Goa 12th Result 2019: How to check

Go to gbshse.gov.in or examresults.net

or Check the link which says, 'GBSHSE Goa Board Class 12th Results 2019'

Enter required details

Submit

View results

Download results

Take a printout