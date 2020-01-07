  • search
Trending Delhi Election 2020 JNU Nankana Sahib
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    GDS result 2019 in progress, check latest update from India Post

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 07: The GDS result 2019 will be declared soon. The same once declared will be available on the official website.

    The GDS result will be available online and candidates are requested not to fall prey to fake and spam calls or emails, India Post said. The Gramin Day Sevak result for Bihar, Telangana, Chhattisgarh and West Bengal can be expected soon, India Post further said.

    GDS result 2019 in progress, check latest update from India Post

    In a tweet, India Post also said that the work of documents verification is in progress and any development, results etc. will be available on GDS Online Portal.

    Further, it is also stated that the Uttar Pradesh final result is subject to the court's decision as a petition has been filed. It may be recalled that on December 4, the results for the Karnataka and Gujarat circle were released. The job description includes the sale of stamps and stationary, conveyance and delivery of mail or any other duty assigned by the post master and sub post master.

    The results for the Assam, Bihar, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Maharashtra and West Bengal postal circles are yet to be declared.

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    results

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 7, 2020, 8:25 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 7, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue