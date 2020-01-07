GDS result 2019 in progress, check latest update from India Post

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 07: The GDS result 2019 will be declared soon. The same once declared will be available on the official website.

The GDS result will be available online and candidates are requested not to fall prey to fake and spam calls or emails, India Post said. The Gramin Day Sevak result for Bihar, Telangana, Chhattisgarh and West Bengal can be expected soon, India Post further said.

In a tweet, India Post also said that the work of documents verification is in progress and any development, results etc. will be available on GDS Online Portal.

Further, it is also stated that the Uttar Pradesh final result is subject to the court's decision as a petition has been filed. It may be recalled that on December 4, the results for the Karnataka and Gujarat circle were released. The job description includes the sale of stamps and stationary, conveyance and delivery of mail or any other duty assigned by the post master and sub post master.

The results for the Assam, Bihar, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Maharashtra and West Bengal postal circles are yet to be declared.