GATE 2022 score card to be released tomorrow

New Delhi, Mar 21: The Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Kharagpur on March 17released the GATE 2022 results on the official website. The same was made available on the official website.

The IIT, Kharagpur will now be releasing the GATE 2022 score card. The same would be released tomorrow. The GATE 2022 exams were held in two sessions on February 5, 6 and 12, and 13, respectively.

Candidates were provided with the answer key for the exams on February 21, 2022, while the last date for students to submit the challenges was February 25, 2022. The GATE 2022 score card once released will be available on gate.iitkgp.ac.in.

