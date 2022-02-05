GATE 2022 exam starts today: What you should know

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 05: The GATE 2022 exam will start from today, February 5, Saturday. More details are available on the official website.

The exams are being held after the Supreme Court rejected petitions that sought the postponement of the Graduate Aptitude Test in the Engineering Exam 2022. The exam is being conducted by the Indian Institute of Science and Indian Institutes of Technology at at Bombay, Delhi, Guwahati, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Madras and Roorkee

The computer based test is being conducted in two shifts from 8 am to 12 noon and 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

Candidates have to reach the exam centre 90 minutes before the exam with their admit cards. Those appearing will have to follow COVID-19 appropriate protocols. Candidates will have to wear masks, use a sanitiser etc. The exam centres too will be sanitised as per protocols.

The Supreme Court while rejecting the petitions had said that postponement will lead to chaos. "Now everything is opening in the country. We can't play with the career of students. It is a matter of academic policy and these matters should be examined by them. It is very dangerous for the court to enter into this arena," the court had said.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Saturday, February 5, 2022, 9:23 [IST]