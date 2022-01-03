GATE 2022 admit card release date postponed

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 03: The GATE 2022 admit card release date has been postponed. The same once declared will be available on the official website.

The GATE 2022 admit card will now be released on January 7, according to the latest update.

The GATE 2022 exams will begin on February 5 2022 and will continue until February 13 2022. GATE 2022 will be held in two slots. The first would be between 9 am and 12 noon while the second would be between 2.30 pm and 5.30 pm. GATE 2022, this year will be administered by the IIT, Kharagpur.

GATE is held for admissions to masters programmes and for recruitment to some public sector companies. The GATE 2022 will held as an online computer based test and the paper will be of objective type. There would multiple choice questions (MCQs), multiple select questions (MSQs), and numerical answer type (NAT) questions. Every wrong answer marked in an MCQ would get a negative mark. For MSQs and NATs, there will be no negative marking if the answer is wrong. The GATE 2022 admit card once released will be available on gate.iitkgp.ac.in.