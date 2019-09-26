  • search
    GATE 2020 application date extended again: Important details on last date to apply

    New Delhi, Sep 26: The GATE 2020 application date has been extended once again. More details are available on the official website.

    Because of heavy traffic load in the GATE application portal, the last date of the application with normal fees has been extended to September 28th 2019. Candidates are advised not to wait until the last date for submission of the online GATE application. They should complete the registration and payment as soon as possible. An increased amount of fee needs to be paid if a candidate pays during the extended period from September 29 to October 1, 2019.

    The IIT Delhi has however not announced any scheduled if a candidate could not apply for GATE 2020 within the time frame and wish to apply by paying the late fee. In order to complete the GATE application process, the verification through OTP is necessary. If there is a delay in getting the OTP then candidates can proceed and make the payment with the verification of either email address or mobile number. More details are available on appsgate.iitd.ac.in.

    Story first published: Thursday, September 26, 2019, 10:15 [IST]
