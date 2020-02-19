GATE 2020 answer key: Raise objections today

  • search
    New Delhi, Feb 18: The GATE 2020 answer key has been released. The same is available on the official website.

    The exams were held from February 1 to 9 2020. The answer keys to raise objections will be released on February 19 2020. Candidates can submit objections until February 21 2020.

    Candidates would have to provide a justification for each objection and also submit a fee of Rs 500.

    "Contests will be considered only if the payment is completed successfully. Payment for a challenge that is accepted will be refunded," an official notification said. The answer key once released will be available on gate.iitd.ac.in.

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 19, 2020, 11:03 [IST]
