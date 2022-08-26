YouTube
    Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Know Ganpati Sthapana Shubh Muhurat in your city

    New Delhi, Aug 26: The 10-day festival of Vinayaka Chaturthi, also known as Ganesha Chaturthi falls on August 31.
    The festival ends on Anant Chaturdashi which is also known as Ganesh Visarjan day. On Anant Chaturdashi, devotees immerse idol of Lord Ganesh in water body after a gala street procession.

    Ganesh Chaturthi

    The festival of Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated across India with much pomp and glory. It is believed that Bappa visits the abode of his devotees, stays there for a while, and blesses them before taking leave but only with a promise to return the next year.

    The Ganeshotsav, the festivity of Ganesh Chaturthi, ends after 10 days on Anant Chaturdashi which is also known as Ganesh Visarjan day. On Anant Chaturdashi, devotees immerse idol of Lord Ganesh in water body after a gala street procession.

    Ganesha Chaturthi: Time

    Ganesha Chaturthi on Wednesday, August 31, 2022
    Madhyahna Ganesha Puja Muhurat - 11:05 AM to 01:38 PM
    Duration - 02 Hours 33 Mins
    Ganesha Visarjan on Friday, September 9, 2022
    On previous day time to avoid Moon sighting - 03:33 PM to 08:40 PM, Aug 30
    Duration - 05 Hours 07 Mins
    Time to avoid Moon sighting - 09:26 AM to 09:11 PM
    Duration - 11 Hours 44 Mins

    Ganesh Chaturthi Muhurat in Other Cities
    11:20 AM to 01:50 PM - Pune
    11:05 AM to 01:38 PM - New Delhi
    10:55 AM to 01:24 PM - Chennai
    11:11 AM to 01:43 PM - Jaipur
    11:01 AM to 01:31 PM - Hyderabad
    11:05 AM to 01:39 PM - Gurgaon
    11:06 AM to 01:40 PM - Chandigarh
    10:21 AM to 12:52 PM - Kolkata
    11:24 AM to 01:54 PM - Mumbai
    11:06 AM to 01:34 PM - Bengaluru
    11:24 AM to 01:56 PM - Ahmedabad
    11:04 AM to 01:37 PM - Noida

    (According to Drikpanchang)

    ganesh chaturthi

    Story first published: Friday, August 26, 2022, 23:40 [IST]
