Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: Why is Lord Ganesha worshipped before any auspicious work

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 27: Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi 2019, you should know that why is Lord Ganesh worshipped before undertaking any important work.

It is always considered to be necessary to worship Lord Ganesha before before performing any auspicious work.

When Lord Shankar was wondering which deity should be chosen as his head, Lord Shiva said that whoever first revolved around the earth thrice an returned to Kailash would be worthy of a first worship.

Lord Ganesha's vehicle is a mouse and was very slow. Using his wisdom, he completed three rounds of his father Lord Shiva and mother Paravathi. Shiva was so pleased and said none in the world had more wisdom than him. Lord Shiva said that whoever worships Ganesha before the launch of a task will not be hindered.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: Date and Puja Timings For

Ganesh Chaturthi begins on Monday, September 2, 2019

Madhyahna Ganesha Puja Muhurat: 11.05 AM to 01.36PM

Ganesha Visarjan falls on Thursday, September 12, 2019

Chaturthi Tithi Begins: 04.57 AM on September 02, 2019

Chaturthi Tithi Ends: 01:54 AM on September 03, 2019